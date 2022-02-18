Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

February 17, 2022 By Leave a Comment
Chelsea have just returned from Abu Dhabi where they won their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup. This marks the 21st trophy won since the Roman Abramovich era began back in 2003, and it was the final piece of silverware that the southwest London club had yet to win.

Now they’ve completed the set and made sure their trophy cabinet has one of everything. With that in mind, the Blues now turn their attention back towards the Premier League, where they’ll travel to Crystal Palace for a London derby.

Chelsea FC at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sat Feb 19, 3pm, Selhurst Park

PL Form Guide: Chelsea  WDLDD   Crystal Palace DDLDL

PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 47pts   Crystal Palace 13th, 26pts

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 58%, Draw 24%, Crystal Palace win 18%

Series History: Chelsea wins 32, Draws 15, Crystal Palace wins 12

Let’s take a look at who Blues boss Thomas Tuchel might select for his first team when they visit Crystal Palace. Expect the German to stick with his 3-4-3.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Mendy: Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1

The Pensionsers really should cruise here, but strange things sometimes happen in this series.

