Chelsea have just returned from Abu Dhabi where they won their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup. This marks the 21st trophy won since the Roman Abramovich era began back in 2003, and it was the final piece of silverware that the southwest London club had yet to win.
Now they’ve completed the set and made sure their trophy cabinet has one of everything. With that in mind, the Blues now turn their attention back towards the Premier League, where they’ll travel to Crystal Palace for a London derby.
Chelsea FC at Crystal Palace FYIs
Kick: Sat Feb 19, 3pm, Selhurst Park
PL Form Guide: Chelsea WDLDD Crystal Palace DDLDL
PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 47pts Crystal Palace 13th, 26pts
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 58%, Draw 24%, Crystal Palace win 18%
Series History: Chelsea wins 32, Draws 15, Crystal Palace wins 12
Let’s take a look at who Blues boss Thomas Tuchel might select for his first team when they visit Crystal Palace. Expect the German to stick with his 3-4-3.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace
Mendy: Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1
The Pensionsers really should cruise here, but strange things sometimes happen in this series.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
