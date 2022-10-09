Chelsea have now won their last two matches by the same score line of 3-0. They routed Wolves in the league by that tally yesterday, after having crushed AC Milan in the Champions League last Wednesday. It is already time to think and talk about the next one, which is the UCL group stage reverse fixture with Milan. Kai Havertz scored the first goal, which ultimately proved to be the game winner, in Saturday’s league fixture.

“In general, I’m very happy. 3-0 is a good result in front of our fans. Good atmosphere and good game,” Havertz, the most expensive German born player in history, said in post game.

Chelsea at AC Milan UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Oct 5, 8pm, San Siro

Team News for both sides : go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Group E Standings, Form: Chelsea 2nd, 4pts, WDL AC Milan 3rd, 4 pts, LWD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 41% AC Milan 31% Draw 28%

Havertz understands that competition for places is always cut throat Chelsea, but especially so when almost everybody is fit- as is the case right now.

“We have a big squad, a lot of good players,” the former Bayer Leverkusen man continued.

“We’re all together in this. Today we had a lot of changes but everyone is involved in every game. We have to be positive, even those who don’t play. Armando gets a chance and scores straight away. Tuesday is the next one, a big game in the Champions League. We have to recover well and go again.”

There is obviously no one right answer, when you’re filling out your Chelsea starting XI predictions, but this is what we’re going with. For what it is worth.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at AC Milan

Kepa; Cucurella, Silva, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Mount, Jorginho, Gallagher; Pulisic, Sterling, Havertz

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories