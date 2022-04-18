Chelsea FC, as it stands right now, look very likely to finish third in the Premier League table this season, but they still have to get some results here down the stretch in order to secure that. In addition to having that imperative, the Blues have another added ambition on Wednesday night, keeping archrival Arsenal out of the Champions League for next season. The Gunners had been real hot, but now they have massively slumped, losing their last three on the bounce and four of the last five.
Another L here and the north London side will be in real trouble. Let’s look at who Blues boss Thomas Tuchel might select here for his London derby first team.
Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick: Wed Apr 20, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Arsenal
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Google Result Probability: Chelsea 51% Arsenal 23% Draw 26%
Form Guide: Chelsea WLWWW Arsenal LLLWL
PL Position: Chelsea 30mp, 62pts, 3rd Arsenal 31mp, 54pts, 6th
With an eye on who just logged the major minutes in the FA Cup semifinal win over Crystal Palace, perhaps Christian Pulisic comes back into the starting lineup. The American, who has had ups and downs this season, was an unused sub on the weekend. Mason Mount is undroppable right now while Hakim Ziyech may be in contention as well. He only logged 13 minutes on Sunday. Timo Werner went the full 90, so we’re expecting Kai Havertz to get the call to lead the line.
It certainly won’t be big money bust Romelu Lukaku, who Tuchel admitted isn’t fully match fit right now.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal
Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount; Havertz
Fearless Prediction
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1
