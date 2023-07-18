It’s funny to call a preseason friendly that features a club, in Wrexham AFC, who reside in the fourth tier of the English football pyramid a “high profile game,” but here we are. Since Wrexham AFC is now owned by two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who are also married to Hollywood stars in Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson, they get a ton of press.

There is even a reality series about the club, and its financially backed by ESPN.

Chelsea vs Wrexham (Club Friendly) FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. July 19, 7:30 EST, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Travelogue: go here

Watch: ESPN+, Chelsea.com

And since ESPN (the network primarily broadcasting most of the higher profile friendlies with European clubs that will be staged in the United States this summer) is involved with Wrexham, well, now they get to play with the big boys. That’s how all this works, it’s just business.

Besides it’s just preseason, so the results don’t count anyway. Wrexham AFC is the oldest club in all of Wales, and the third oldest in all of the world. They’re climbing up the FA pyramid since their celebrity owners took over, earning promotion one level above the National League (fifth tier) and into EFL League Two.

Let’s take a look at who Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino might start against them, in this preseason exhibition match being staged on the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill tomorrow night.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wrexham AFC

Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Cucurella, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Jackson, Nkunku.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories