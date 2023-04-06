Is 2022-23 Chelsea FC a total reality show? Or a clown show? Maybe just a total circus? There is no right or wrong answer here, and honestly, the Todd Boehly Chelsea era (thus far) is perhaps a combination of all those things. In the words of Britney Spears, in her song “Circus”: All eyes on me in the center of the ring just like a circus When I crack that whip everybody gon’ trip just like a circus.

Smashing all the transfer spending records (and then smashing them again) just to continue not getting results on the pitch? All the managerial switches? Bringing Frank Lampard back after he already failed miserably? Clown car. Reality Show. Circus.

Chelsea vs Wolves FYIs

Kick: Sat Oct. 8, Molineux, 3pm

Team News for Both Sides/Chelsea Manager Search Update: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 48% Wolves 27% Draw 25%

PL Form: Chelsea DLDWW Wolves DLLWD

PL Standings: Chelsea 11th, 39 pts Wolves 14th, 28 pts

In the words of Krusty the Klown on The Simpsons, “let’s keep this train wreck moving.” Up next is a visit to Wolves, who will be howling and hungry for points, as they’re caught in a relegation scrap. Let’s try and predict what lineup Lampard will go with.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Fernandez, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Havertz; Felix

