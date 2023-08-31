Chelsea may still try to sign another attacker before the summer transfer window closes, but right now it looks like Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson are their leading men in the final third.

One could definitely argue that the midfield is the strength of this Blues side, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo leading the way. They should be the best players, considering how they’re the two most expensive players in the history of English football.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 2 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 10th, 4 pts, DLW Nottingham Forest 14th, 3 pts, LWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Draw 18% Nottingham Forest 12%

Conor Gallagher holds down the last midfielder slot, until Romeo Lavia is ready to take over. Shouldn’t be long now.

Fresh off a win over AFC Wimbledon, in midweek EFL Cup action, let’s take a look at how the rest of the team shapes out, wing backs and more.

After all, it would not be Chelsea FC if you didn’t have wing backs galore.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Ian Maatsen, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson

