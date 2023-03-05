Chelsea manager Graham Potter needed a result, and he got it yesterday! It doesn’t change public perception of how his tenure has gone, but it is a building block to be sure.

He found a winning hand in his starting XI against Leeds United on Saturday, so when he forms his first team against Borussia Dortmund in midweek, he may not stray too far from that selection and configuration.

Chelsea FC at Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Mar 7, 8pm Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, BVB Leads 1-0

Team News: Chelsea Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Borussia Dortmund

Google Result Probability: Borussia Dortmund 24% Extra Time 26% Chelsea FC win 50%

There will have to be some changes though. Benoit Badashile is ineligible, and Reece James needs to come back into the first team. Look for a shift from a back three to a back four, and with that, a move to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Potter badly needs to find a way to get the guys on the pitch who can score goals, as the Blues issues in trying to score are well documented.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Borussia Dortmund (UCL Round of 16)

Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana James; Chukwuemeka, Fernandez; Felix, Mudryk, Sterling; Havertz

Prediction: Chelsea 0, Dortmund 0 (BVB Advances 1-0)

Sorry Charlie, the Black and Yellows move on.

