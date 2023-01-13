When Chelsea host Crystal Palace on Sunday they’ll be trying to right the ship as they’re currently in the midst of an abysmal run of form. The Todd Boehly era has been a total disaster thus far, and the last couple of months have been terrible for the southwest London club.

They have suffered seven losses in their past 10 matches across all competitions, and they’re barely hanging on to the last slot in the first page of the table. The historical injury crisis that they are currently dealing with is partially to blame.

Chelsea at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thur Jan 12, 8pm Craven Cottage

Result Probability: Crystal Palace win 18% Draw 25% Chelsea win 57%

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Premier League Position: Chelsea 10th, 25 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 22 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea LLDWL, Crystal Palace LWLLW

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America:

In our first team prediction, we’re selecting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, even though he has been kind of a bust thus far. He moved over, for £12 million, from FC Barcelona in the summer, but he’s started just four matches in the league.

Aubameyang has three goals in 15 appearances thus far.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Zakaria, Kovacic, Mount; Ziyech, Havertz, Aubameyang

Prediction: Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0

They have to win sometime, right? Injuries or not, a club this big, with a payroll this huge should never be suffering through this level of extended losing.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

