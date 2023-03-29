We’ve said it before this season, and been wrong, but Chelsea may have indeed turned the corner now. Joao Felix and Kai Havertz have finally got the attack, the weakest link of this season’s Blues team, going now.

The southwest London side is finally scoring goals, and that is making the positive difference in results. We’re starting to see the January transfer window additions, most notably Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile, slot in and improve the side.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr 1, Stamford Bridge, 5:30pm

Team News for both sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 58% Draw 24% Aston Villa 18%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Form: Chelsea DWWLL Aston Villa WDWWL

Premier League Standings: Chelsea 10th 38 pts Aston Villa 11th 38 pts

There is a long way to go, as Chelsea are far below where they want to be in the table, but an improvement is underway. All that splashing the cash, in the last two transfer windows, is starting to pay some dividends now.

The Blues have a huge squad, and there will be a major selloff in the summer, but for now competition for places is cutthroat.

Let’s take a look at who Graham Potter might select for his 3-4-3 formation on Saturday against Aston Villa.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Kepa; James, Badiashile, Koulibaly: Chilwell; Kovacic, Enzo, Pulisic; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

