The way that Chelsea FC manager Mauricio Pochettino has been talking lately, it’s starting to sound like an era of good feeling is coming. Or perhaps even starting up right now. For those unfamiliar with what political history officially calls The Era of Good Feelings, it’s a reference to the sense of national purpose and unity among Americans in the aftermath of the War of 1812.

Otherwise known, in U.S. History textbooks, as The Second War for Independence. Are the good vibes coming to Chelsea?

Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Sat. Oct. 21, 4:30 pm local, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Latest Chelsea Transfer Talk: go here and here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 31% Arsenal 41% Draw 28%

Form Guide: Chelsea WWLLLD Arsenal WWDWW

PL Position: Chelsea 11 pts, 11th Arsenal 20 pts, 2nd

Well, as the Blues boss said right before this international break started, “we’re building something right now.” After falling as low as 14th in the table, Chelsea then rattled off three straight wins across all competitions. It certainly feels like its been forever since that’s happened.

Pochettino then later said, “very good things are coming.” Well, until we consistently see better results, it’s all just coachspeak.

And Poch is just doing his job, in saying all the right things.

Upsetting arch-rival Arsenal, the side that sat top of the table for most of last season, would certainly be a very good thing. What’s the Argentine’s winning formula for that?

Here is our best guess.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Reece James; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories