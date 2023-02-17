In the major makeover of the Chelsea squad has resulted in a majorly improved defensive side, so at least Todd Boehly is starting to see some return on his massive investment.

However, the spending spree that brought all the new players hasn’t led to an increase in scoring. The Blues still struggle to be clinical in front of goal, and as of right now, it doesn’t appear that manager Graham Potter has any answers.

Chelsea vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kick off: 7:45pm, Tuesday August 31, Stadium

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position: Chelsea 10th, 7pts Southampton FC 20th, 15pts

Form Guide: Chelsea DDDWL Southampton FC LLLWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Southampton 11% Draw 19%

Luckily for the first year gaffer, the easiest match (at least on paper) comes next as dead last place Southampton come to the Bridge. Although, it is worth mentioning that Saints beat Chelsea, at their place, back in the fall.

That result led to one of the most epic troll jobs in English football history, as the St. Mary’s Stadium guy played Abba “Money, Money, Money” as the final whistle sounded.

So with that in mind, here is what we think Potter will go with as he tries to get the three points on the weekend.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Enzo; Ziyech, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz.

