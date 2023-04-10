This marks the third straight year that Real Madrid and Chelsea have faced each other in a Champions League knockout round tie. Madrid took the quarterfinal tie last year in route to winning it all.

The previous season, they met in the semis with Chelsea winning, and then hoisting the trophy, again, when all was said and done. Who will take the rubber match in the recent series? Will the victor here claim ‘ol big ears in the end?

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2 FYIs

Kick: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8 PM Local Time, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Win 90 Minute Result Probabilities: Chelsea 18%, Real Madrid 57%, Extra Time 25%

In filling out our Chelsea starting lineup prediction, the first pick would usually be Mason Mount. However, he is suffering from a groin injury and missed out on the loss to Wolves yesterday.

And I really don’t need to say any more about why I think Lampard will start Mount. There have been enough jokes made on social media already, by Chelsea fans everywhere, about how that’s his favorite player.

Lampard: “Mason Mount has always been a fantastic player for me”. ?? #CFC “I know what I get from Mason. I want to see him perform on the pitch. He’s a huge player for Chelsea”. pic.twitter.com/Zi1AvnXzvC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2023

Here’s the rest of our lineup projection.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Real Madrid (UCL)

Kepa, Chalobah, Fofana, Koulibaly, James, Enzo, Kante, Chilwell, Havertz, Felix, Sterling

