Chelsea FC Manager Graham Potter is starting to get more of his pieces back, but he is still without a long list of key players. Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) and Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) are now back from the World Cup, with both playing for countries that advanced to the final weekend.

We’re predicting the former will be starting for the Blues, while the latter remains on the bench, for the New Year’s Day clash at Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Jan 1 Dec 27, 4:30pm GMT, City Ground

Chelsea win 58% Draw 24% Nottingham Forest win 18%

PL Form: Chelsea WLLLD Nottingham Forest LWDLW

PL Standing: Chelsea 8th, 24 pts Nottingham Forest 19th, 13 pts

Chelsea still sit in a place in the table that would keep them out of Europe for next season; yes, even the Uefa Europa Conference League. And this is the case despite the proverbial new manager bounce that came along with the appointment of Graham Potter. (He was undefeated in his first five, 5W1D, as Blues boss.

Obviously, they need to take all three points rom

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic.

Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Both sides desperately need points here as the Trees are fighting to stay up in the top flight. They just don’t have Chelsea’s quality and depth though!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

