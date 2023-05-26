Wow! And you thought the first managerial era of Frank Lampard at Chelsea was bad! Mercifully, Lampard Manager Part 2, “this time it’s temporary!” comes to an end in a couple days against Newcastle United.

The Blues got absolutely man-handled by Manchester United tonight, and the 4-1 result reminded us that this season just cannot end fast enough, if you’re a Blues supporter.

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Championship Sunday, 4:30PM, Stamford Bridge, London.

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Position: Chelsea 12th, Newcastle 4th

Form Guide: Chelsea LLDWL Newcastle DWDLW

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 34% Newcastle 39% Draw 27%

Just one more to go, so let’s preview this puppy and then move on to the summer.

Looking ahead to what he’ll do with his starting lineup in this dead rubber match…it’s likely that he leaves out the players destined to leave this summer. Or at least sounds like a smart idea in theory.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Kepa; Fofana, Hall, Silva; Azpilicueta, Gallagher, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Havertz, Mudryk, Sterling

