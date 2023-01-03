A draw against any relegation side, especially one as bad as Nottingham Forest have been this season, it basically a loss when you are Chelsea FC.

That result, over the New Year’s weekend, was absolutely unacceptable, and the club’s fans have every right to be livid right now. Which indeed they are. A club with this high of a payroll, and this much talent and depth, should never struggle with a newly promoted side. They should win out, easily, almost every time.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday Jan 5, 8pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 18% Draw 23% Manchester City 59%

PL Form: Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City DWLWW

PL Standing: Chelsea 9th, 25pts Manchester City 2nd, 36pts

With that all said, I can’t imagine the Chelsea fan base feeling too hot about what’s up next- a visit from the juggernaut that is Manchester City. Anything can happen though in this game.

Let’s take a look at what might be the winning hand for Potter to play in this one. Or at least, to get some kind of positive result.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic.

Prediction: Manchester City 2, Chelsea 0

Sorry Blues, supporters, I just don’t see the upset happening.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories