Familiarity breeds contempt as Chelsea meet Manchester City, at their ground, for the second time in four days on Sunday. Having lost 1-0 at The Etihad last night, the Blues will now take on the Cityzens in the third round of the FA Cup. Given the absolutely bonkers injury crisis that manager Graham Potter is dealing with (that we chronicled here), I don’t like their chances in this one.

If Chelsea do fall here, it would mean that City have eliminated them from both domestic cup competitions, as the Sky Blues knocked the southwest London club out of the League Cup back on December 22). It would also mark the second straight season that the same club have sent Chelsea packing from both cup tournaments. Liverpool did the deed last season.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Jan 8, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup Potter might go with in this one, as he attempts to stop the aforementioned feat from occurring. Given what assortment of live bodies that he still has to work with, he’ll have selection issues to say the least.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Man City (FA Cup 3rd Round)

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Gallagher, Havertz, Aubameyang.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories