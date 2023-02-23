The Sports Bank

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic returned to training this week, ahead of the league clash at Tottenham Hotspur. Pulisic’s return increased speculation about his club future. interview with Sporting Post, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel spoke about Pulisic’s future. “It goes back to having too many players at Chelsea,” said the man who broke the record for oldest player to feature in the Premier League.

“Look at who he is up against. I’m not one of those people who says someone should leave if they’re not playing because I believe you need to fight for your place and prove your worth.”

Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb 26, 1:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

Team News:    Tottenham    Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions:  Tottenham    Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in AmericaLINK

PL Form:  Tottenham  WLWWL    Chelsea  LDDDW

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th    42pts   Chelsea 10th    31pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham  38%  Chelsea  33%  Draw 29%

“But if there aren’t going to be opportunities, Christian is one of the most important players for USA so we’re going to want him to be playing consistently.

“It’s going to be one of those summers where either he is told he is in Chelsea’s plans and they offer him a new deal, or he gets sold. Looking at things I’m thinking it’s probably the latter and we’ll see him somewhere else which could be good for him to play consistently.”

If Pulisic does feature on Sunday, it will be only off the bench, in a limited role, for now. Let’s take a look at who might actually start in this match.

Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Kovacic, Enzo; Ziyech, Felix, Mount; D. Fofana.

