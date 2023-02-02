Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

It was just 20 days ago that Chelsea went to Fulham FC, for another edition of the A304/Fulham Rd. derby, and lost 2-1 to the Cottagers. Now, in just two more days, we’ll get the reverse fixture for these two foes who are separated by under two miles.

Google tells us you can drive from one stadium to the other in under 20 minutes and walk that distance in a little over half an hour. The two sides are close in the table too- Fulham are three spots and two points higher.

Chelsea vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Fri Feb 3, 8pm Stamford Bridge

Result Probability: Fulham FC win 17% Draw 23% Chelsea win 60%

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Premier League Position: Chelsea 10th, 29 pts Fulham FC 7th, 31 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea DWLLD, Fulham FC LLWWW

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Obviously, manager Graham Potter will have some selection issues, at all positions, given his long list of injuries. Time to fill in the gaps with all those new players who were bought in the window!

Of the group of eight, we picked two to make the cut in our first team prediction here.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Kovacic; Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Mount; Havertz

Prediction: Chelsea 0, Fulham 0

The smaller club have been the better side this season, and we think they’ll take a point back from this road game at their big money, free-spending rivals.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

