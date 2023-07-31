Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Borussia Dortmund

When Chelsea takes on Borussia Dortmund on Chicago’s lakefront on Wednesday night, it will mark a very special occasion for young Blues goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Known by his nickname of Gaga Slonina, the 19-year-old shotstopper grew up in suburban Addison, and made his professional debut with the local Major League Soccer club, Chicago Fire FC.

Last summer, in a story that we broke first, here at The Sports Bank, Slonina was transferred to Chelsea for a club record fee of $10 million.

Club Friendly FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff: 7:30pm CST Wed. Aug. 2, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, USA

Team News: Chelsea FC Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Borussia Dortmund

Gaga Slonina Player Profiles: here, here and here

Buy Low, Sell High: the BVB Way: go here

Watch: ESPN+

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

You can bet that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will give him a start in his “Homecoming football game” here. After all, Gaga did get the start in the 2-0 win over Fulham in Washington, D.C. anyway. For Pochettino, this will be his second visit to the Chicagoland area of the past eight years.

In 2014, he led Tottenham Hotspur against the Fire in a friendly staged at the MLS side’s former/now only part time home, Seatgeek Stadium (then known as Toyota Park).

This midweek clash will be much bigger and better.

Said Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG Sport (the company that is putting this match on):

“With Borussia Dortmund in great form, Chelsea’s strong following in the USA, and this being the only English Premier League team visiting the region this summer, we are expecting demand to be strong. These teams last played each other in the knockout stages in Europe this year and we are looking forward to seeing fans from Germany, the UK and across the USA come to Chicago for a fantastic football experience and to witness the next chapter in these two teams’ rivalry.”

Let’s take a look at who will be joining Gaga Slonina in the Chelsea first team on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Borussia Dortmund

Slonina; Cucurella, Silva, Humphreys, Chilwell; Santos, Fernandez; Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku; Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories