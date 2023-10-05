Heading into the weekend fixture at Burnley FC, the drought is finally over! Chelsea FC went three full Premier League games without scoring, until finally ripping chord not just once, but twice, down Fulham Road on Monday night.

While this doesn’t really sound like anything to actually get excited about, you must remember this- Chelsea only scored once (and that was in a League Cup match) all of September. Yes, you read that right- only one goal scored, for an entire month!

Chelsea at Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 7, 3pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 11th, 8 pts, WLDLW Burnley FC 18th, 4 pts, WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 57% Draw 23% Burnley FC 20%

Hard to win games, at any level, anywhere, when you simply cannot score. Anyway, looking ahead to Burnley this weekend, we think the previously marginalized Marc Cucurella retains his place in the side. Good for the Spaniard- finally getting chances!

We also predict Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino will bring Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson back in.

Dropping Mykhailo Mudryk (who just finally scored his first goal!) and Armando Broja (who finally played for the first time since 2022)

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

