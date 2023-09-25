Chelsea FC are just as much a mess, if not messier than they were last season. They’ll next host Brighton & Hove Albion (a team with which they are strongly interconnected right now) in League Cup action on Wednesday night.

They’ll enter this match having not scored in their last three matches and sitting just 14th in the table, having won only once in six league fixtures. It’s their worst start since 1978.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 27 7:45 pm, Stamford Bridge

It’s a ridiculously poor return on investment when you consider that the club has spent about £1 billion ($1.22 bn) on new player recruitment since Todd Boehly acquired the asset from Roman Abramovich in May of 2022.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said the owners/his bosses are “disappointed” with how things are going, obviously, but said “they need to support the plan.”

Believe it or not, they are already plenty of calls to sack Pochettino. Of course, you can believe it! This is Chelsea, where manager hires have little shelf life, and you only take this job if you are okay with not having job security.

That all said, let’s take a look at how Pochettino might fill out his team sheet in midweek.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton (EFL Cup 3rd Round)

Djorde Petrovic; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling; Armando Broja

