Following Chelsea Twitter these days is rather entertaining. It is very common to see Blues supporters tweeting out their lists of Chelsea players they want gone this summer, and when they do, they use all 280 characters.

It is astounding how long their lists are, and how many of the lists even include players who were recently acquired. In all position groups, you will find several players that are deeply unpopular with the fan base right now.

Chelsea vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 7:30pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position: Chelsea 39 pts, 11th Brentford FC 44 pts, 10th

PL Form: Chelsea LLDLD Brentford FC DLLLD

Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 57% Brentford FC win 24% Draw 19%

It’s a mess through and through, as the size of the squad is so ridiculously bloated right now due to all the excessive transfer window spending (Todd Boehly seriously has no clue what he is doing).

It was fine to have to that insanely expanded roster when they endured injury crisis after injury crisis this season.

But now with almost everyone back fit, it’s comically tragic to see how many players just can’t logistically have a role.

In terms of who might start against Brentford FC well, consider this.

Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Datro Fofana were all ineligible to face Real Madrid in the UCL last week.

You got to think that all of them, except Auba, could be in contention for a starting assignment here, right?

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Kepa; James, W. Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories