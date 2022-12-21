The Premier League is back, and the slate of Boxing Day fixtures includes a clash of two sides that have already sacked their manager this season, with Chelsea FC hosting AFC Bournemouth.

It’s also a match-up of two teams in really poor league form. Between the two of them, they only have one in combined in their last ten league fixtures. And it was Bournemouth, not Chelsea, who pulled it off.

Boxing Day Fixtures: Chelsea vs Bournemouth FYIs

Competition: Premier League regular season

Kickoff: Tue Dec 27, 5:30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea win 73% Draw 17% Bournemouth win 10%

Lots of selection problems for Blues boss Graham Potter in this one. Plenty of injured players, a few more who face late fitness tests. And a couple more who will miss out due to their national teams going on a very deep run in the World Cup.

With that all said, this is what we’re predicting for Potter’s first team.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Mendy; Chalobah, T Silva, Cucurella; Jorginho, Gallagher, Mount; Pulisic, Sterling, Havertz; Aubameyang

Prediction: AFC Bournemouth 2, Chelsea FC 1

Calling the upset here, but it won’t be as shocking as you might think. These two sides are not that far apart, points wise, in the table.

