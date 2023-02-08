With Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell all making their way back into the squad in the goalless draw against Fulham, the Chelsea FC laundry list of injured players shortened significantly.

Manager Graham Potter is expected to have a couple more players at his disposal this weekend, at West Ham United, where his side are favored to win the Saturday London derby.

Chelsea FC at West Ham United FYIs

Kick: Sat Feb 11, 12:30 pm, London Stadium

Team News Links: West Ham Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions Links: West Ham Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 19 pts Chelsea 9th 30 pts

PL Form Guide: West Ham DWLDL Chelsea DDWLL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 15% Chelsea 64% Draw 21%

The Blues are backed at 13/10, while the Hammers are priced at 12/5. A draw can be had for 5/2.

So given the Chelsea FC January spending spree, and the wild roster makeover that went along with it, who comprises the first team now?

Hard to say as more players are back at full fitness, thus making the competition for places all the more cutthroat. Here is our best guess for the trip to the London Stadium, but we can easily see why Potter might go in a different direction, especially in midfield and attack.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Kepa; Silva, Cucurella, James; Chilwell, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz; Gallagher, Mudryk, Sterling

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories