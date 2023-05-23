Just two more games in which we’ll have to try and predict what Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard is supposed to do with this mess that Todd Boehly made for him. It’s a bloated squad to be sure, with some square pegs in round holes, but hey, at least it’s somewhat unpredictable, and that makes things kind of interesting, at least on one level.

And when your season has been dead rubber for awhile, well, you’ll take “interesting” in any way, shape or form.

Manchester United vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Thurs. May 25, 8pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 19% Draw 22% Manchester United 59%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 12th, 43 pts, LDWLL Manchester United 4th, 69 pts, WWLLW

As we articulated in the last Chelsea piece, Lampard has some some selection issues to deal with here, as several player have been shut down for the remainder of the season now.

Kudos to Christian Pulisic, for finally getting…a WHOPPING five minutes of playing time on Sunday. It was his first action since April 15..seriously. We already covered why he needs to leave over at this link. We looked at where he could go over at this link.

We don’t predict a starting assignment for the American, but here is who we think will be in the mix.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

Kepa; Fofana, Hall, Silva; Koulibaly, Gallagher, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Havertz, Felix, Sterling

