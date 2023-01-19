Is the seat of Chelsea manager Graham Potter beginning to warm? Well, a lot of the Blues supporter base wants him out, but that is still a very different thing from being in danger of getting the sack. While his record so far has been abysmal, it is still very early in his tenure.

But what if Todd Boehly, doing his best Roman Abramovich impersonation, does decide to go in a different direction? Who would replace Potter? We looked at that over at this link.

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Sunday Jan 21, Anfield

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 24% Draw 25% Liverpool 51%

PL Form Guide: Chelsea WLLDW Liverpool FC LLWWW

PL Position: Chelsea 10th 28 pts Liverpool FC 9th 28 pts

Liverpool are in a similar spot- a giant club with tremendous financial resources and a lot of recent glory, but totally sputtering right now. So when these two disappointments and strugglers meet on Saturday, it’ll be anybody’s ballgame. Let’s look at what kind of lineup Potter could select here, in an effort to try and climb the table.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Gallagher, Kovacic; Mount; Ziyech, Mudryk; Havertz

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1

Anfield may not be a fortress these days, but it will feel like it for the Blues on this day. Expect the Kopites to have a reason to rejoice here.

