Finally, Chelsea fans have actually had something to cheer during the Graham Potter era! Last night saw Chelsea overcome a 1-0 hole to win their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with Borussia Dortmund, 2-1. That is now back to back wins across all competitions, and if they win at Leicester City, you will then have what is known as “a winning streak.”

I know that seems odd and foreign to Blues supporters, but rest assured this has happened before. (Said in the voice of Lou Brown from “Major League”)

Chelsea at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 11, 3pm, King Power Stadium

PL Position: Chelsea 10th, 34 pts Leicester City 15th, 24 pts

Form Guide: Chelsea WLLDD Leicester City LLLWW

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 48% Leicester City 26% Draw 26%

What is the winning hand for Potter to play with his first team? It’s hard to say for sure, given the massive size of the squad right now. Plus that long injury list, which has plagued them all season, is now shortened considerably. So now Potter has more players to potentially call upon, and obviously that’s a great thing.

We’re going to go way out on a limb here and say that Pulisic goes from short cameo yesterday to a starting XI spot here. Sounds kind of crazy I know.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Kepa; James, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kovacic, Enzo; Pulisic, Sterling, Felix; Havertz

