Chelsea visits Fulham in a southwest London derby that was originally slated to be Graham Potter’s very first match in charge. However, the death of Queen Elizabeth II postponed all of that weekend’s action, so it’s only now we get to see the two rivals, separated by less than two miles, face each other.

Since then Potter has managed 16 games, and the results are: four draws, eight wins and seven losses. Not up to Chelsea standards by any means.

Chelsea at Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thur Jan 12, 8pm Craven Cottage

Result Probability: Fulham FC win 29% Draw 27% Chelsea win 44%

Premier League Position: Chelsea 10th, 25 pts Fulham FC 7th, 28 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea LDWLL, Fulham FC WWWLL

But of course, these are not standard times. The Blues, with ten currently injured first-team players, will take on a Fulham side that has no real fitness concerns right now. It is looking bad for the visitors here, as Potter needs to cobble together a first team side that will be composed of mostly reserves.

Good luck with all that.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Chukwuemeka, Zakaria, Kovacic; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Prediction: Fulham 2, Chelsea 1

Chelsea are favored here simply because they are the big club, and Fulham is not. That’s rubbish. The Cottagers have been the better side this season, and they are looking down on their wealthier neighbors from up the road in the standings.

They will continue to do so after final whistle of this one.

