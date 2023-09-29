Chelsea FC will travel walking distance, down the Fulham Road to Craven Cottage for the southwest London derby on Monday night. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t really have a striker available for this Monday Night Football clash, so what will he do against Fulham?

Christopher Nkunku remains out long term with a knee injury while Nicolas Jackson is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Chelsea FC at Fulham FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Oct. 2, 8pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 14th, 5 pts, LDLWL Fulham 8th, 9 pts, DWLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 48% Draw 27% Fulham 25%

We have a few options, to play with a striker and without a striker,” Pochettino said.

“We need to assess the whole squad after the game, things appear after 48 hours and we need to see how they are and how they recover from Wednesday. The most important thing is to adapt, the squad needs to find a way to perform, that is the most important.”

So what does that adaptation look like? This is our best (educated) guess.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Fulham

Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer; Ian Maatsen, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Fulham 1

The bigger of the two southwest London clubs are just simply due at this point.

