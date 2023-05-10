Kudos to Chelsea- they heard my warning, and responded to it with authority! I said last week that if Chelsea weren’t interested in playing during the rest of the season, then I wasn’t interested in writing and posting a lineup prediction for the rest of their games.

Sure enough, they broke their losing streak, and they did so in thoroughly convincing fashion. So I guess they are interested after all, and we should see that against Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick: Sat May 13, 3pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 65% Draw 21% Nottingham Forest 14%

PL Standing: Chelsea 11th, 42 pts Nottingham Forest 16th, 33 pts

PL Form: Chelsea WLLLL Nottingham Forest WLWLL

One guy I won’t be picking in my first team prediction is Christian Pulisic. In the last two games, Frank Lampard made Pulisic an used substitute and left him out of the team entirely. It is clear that he needs to leave Chelsea this summer, and we looked at some places that he could go.

That said, here is who we think will actually be in the first team.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Kepa; Silva, W. Fofana, Badiashile, Azpilicueta; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories