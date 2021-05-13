Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic said all the right things after his side’s surprise setback at home against Arsenal last night. “We’re a confident team,” the American left-sided attacking player said after the Gunners completed a league double for the Blues.
“We had some good results. Unfortunately today didn’t go our way but hopefully this is our last little slip-up. We have a lot to play for.” When people look back at this season, they’ll be shocked to learn that a mid-table team swept a UCL finalist in the league, but that’s football.
FA Cup Final FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday May 15, Wembley Stadium, 5:15pm GMT
Team News: Chelsea Leicester City
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Leicester City
Chelsea FC news and notes: go here
Odds: Chelsea win 4/9 Leicester City win 7/4
TV, Streaming Info: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate
Series history: Chelsea wins 57 Leicester City wins 27 Draws 34
Pulisic is spot on, the Blues have a ton left to play for this season, most notably, two cup finals, with the first coming Saturday at the national stadium against Leicester City.
We saw a lot of squad rotation yesterday in the London derby, and that cannot be discounted when assessing the how and why with that result. We predict that Pulisic, nursing a double knock, features as a super sub off the bench to help close this out. Meanwhile Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount should all go back into the starting line-up.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City (FA Cup Final)
Mendy; Silva, Rudiger, Christensen; Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho; Mount, Havertz, Werner
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Leicester City 1
The Foxes have reached this stage for the first time in 52 years, but we think it’s going to be Chelsea who add on to the trophy cabinet.
