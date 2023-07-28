The Fulham road derby comes to Washington D.C. and the home of the Washington Commanders NFL franchise. Chelsea FC and Fulham will do battle in the metro area that encompasses the capital of the richest, most powerful nation on Earth. The Premier League Summer Series friendly will be staged at the home of the current record-holder for world’s all-time most expensive franchise.

In finally ousting what was probably the world’s all-time worst sports club owner, (arguably, as this is very subjective) Harris Group paid $6.05 billion to Daniel Snyder.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Chelsea vs Fulham

Kickoff: Sun. Jul 30, 2:45 EST, FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: Peacock, NBC Sports

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Series History: Chelsea FC wins 50 Draws 27 Fulham 12

So maybe things will change now with this embattled and beleaguered Washington Redskins/Commanders franchise?

They also happen to play in a venue that many consider to be the worst in the NFL, in FedEx Field. And no matter what they do to upgrade and renovate it, it still is in a location that makes it among the worst commuter nightmares is all of sports.

Just warning you, in case you’re going to the match.

Getting to the match, physically, could be a challenge. Getting to the match, from a conversation stand point, let’s look at what Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could do with his first team selection for this exhibition match. He has a nearly fully fit squad to choose from.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham (Summer Series)

Kepa; Cucurella, Chalobah, Humphreys, Chilwell; James, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka; Nkunku, Jackson, Maatsen

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

