As sports fans, pundits, journalists, et al, is in our DNA to question the tactics, decisions and motivations of coaches. Like his predecessor, Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager Graham Potter remains committed to the idea of a wing back and included them in his formation.

But what’s strange about that is this notion of employing forwards in this role. Why would you make wingers or attacking midfielders like Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic play in a defensive role/as a defender? But hey, who are we to say? Todd Boehly pays Potter the big bucks to make these decisions, so he must know.

Chelsea at Dinamo Zagreb Champions League Group Stage

Kick: Wed, Nov 8, 8pm, Stamford Bridge

Competition: Group E, Match Day 6 of 6

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 73% Dinamo Zagreb 11% Draw 16%

Also, why is Mason Mount considered someone who should never be dropped? The stats don’t lie on him, and there is nothing in his statistical output that is deserving of his special, exalted place in the starting lineup. Kai Havertz seems to be overrated too. I guess that stems from his having scored a UCL final winning goal, I don’t know.

What I do know was that Saturday was a disaster for this side.

While this match on Wednesday night against Dinamo Zagreb is dead rubber, essentially, Potter should still try to win it, to try and wash the ugly taste our of their mouths from that horrifying defeat.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Dinamo Zagreb

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva; Pulisic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja, Aubameyang

