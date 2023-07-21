Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton (Summer Series)

The Summer Series is a collection of friendlies put on by the Premier League rights holder in the United States. Six EPL teams: Chelsea, Brighton, Fulham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brentford, came over across the pond for nine matches in five different cities.

In this clash, the “big club” actually finished six places below the “smaller club” in the table last season.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Sat July 22, 7pm, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: Stream on Peacock, Sky Sports Main Event

We’ll see if Mauricio Pochettino hands a start to former Brighton players Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill (he was a loanee) in this one. Ian Maatsen bagged a brace in the 5-0 shellacking of Wrexham last night at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Safe to say he gets the call here again. Raheem Sterling kind of embarrassed himself on Wednesday night, so he’ll be looking for redemption here.

Otherwise…he’ll be the next Chelsea player to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Summer Series)

Kepa; Gusto, Cucurella, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Hall; Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Maatsen; Jackson

Prediction: Brighton 2, Chelsea 1

Hard to really predict what is going to happen in a friendly, especially one that comes so early in the cycle. But hey, the Seagulls were the better side last season, so we’ll just go with them in this one.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

