As we enter the final fixtures of 2021, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how Chelsea have done in their final league contests of the calendar year. In the last 18 calendar years, they have lost (W12 D5) just once, a 3-1 decision at home to Aston Villa in 2011.
They’ll host Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow night, which means it’s the perfect time to look at how the Seagulls have fared recently in their final league game. They fell in 2020, 0-1 vs Arsenal, and that marked the first time they have lost back to back last games of the calendar year since 2011 and 2012.
Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kickoff: Wed, Dec. 29, 7:30 Stamford Bridge
Team News for Both Sides: go here
PL Form: Chelsea WDDWL Brighton WLDDD
PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 41 pts Brighton 9th, 23rd pts
Google Result Probability: 68% Chelsea win, 20% draw, 12% Brighton win.
Odds via Caesars Sportsbook: Chelsea win -230, Brighton win +700, draw +330, O/U 2.5
In looking at the starting XI that Thomas Tuchel might go with here, the biggest question is this- is Romelu Lukaku back to full 90 minutes match fitness? If not, is he up for at least an entire half of action? He came off the bench, after his mandated time off due to a covid positive test, and scored last time out.
So while the big Belgian was eased in back, does it mean he’s ready to be full go right now? Maybe not, but due to a potential crisis of selection in the final third, Tuchel may need to call upon him.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount; Lukaku
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Brighton 0
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
