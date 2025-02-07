Chelsea FC have two new injury concerns heading into the weekend FA Cup clash at Brighton & Hove Albion. Nicolas Jackson (hamstring) and Marc Guiu (groin) both picked up injuries in the London derby win over West Ham last weekend.

Now manager Enzo Maresca has a shortage of options at center forward. The wantaway Christopher Nkunku, who was linked with Manchester United this transfer window but ended up staying put, could get a start here.

FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Chelsea FC at Brighton

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 8, 8pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove, UK

Fun Fact: This is another one of those interesting “double header” ties that we sometimes see this time of year. The two sides will face each other twice in a six day span, and at the same venue too.

The Blues and Seagulls will clash again next weekend, in a Friday night league fixture.

Blues Team News

Elsewhere Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Omar Kellyman and Romeo Lavia continue to remain sidelined with their thigh/hamstring injuries.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion

Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Christopher Nkunku

