We’re only four games into the new season, with a match at AFC Bournemouth coming up, but Chelsea are still right where they ended up last season. Despite more turnover than a bakery, and a record-breaking summer transfer window spend, the Blues have no shown no signs of a positive makeover yet.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has a huge job on his hands. How does he find a constant from all this change?

Chelsea FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 17, 2pm, Vitality Stadium, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Full Fitness/Injury Report Early Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 12th, 4 pts, LWLD Bournemouth 16th, 2 pts, DLLD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 56% Draw 23% Bournemouth 21%

When will the Argentine be able to build team chemistry and continuity, given all the new faces everywhere?

Even with Chelsea being as injury-riddled as they are, competition for places in the team remains fierce.

That’s because the squad is just so big, with cash splashed around like water. In filling out our first team prediction, we considered Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk, but couldn’t find a place for them.

We also subbed out Conor Gallagher for new arrival Cole Palmer. Let’s see how it all shapes out.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer; Ian Maatsen, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories