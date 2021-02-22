Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League)

The last time Chelsea FC advanced past the UEFA Champions League round of 16, it was 2013-14, when they reached the semi-finals and found themselves ousted by Atletico Madrid.
The Blues have won two Premier League titles since then, but as we pointed out, European glory has been rather elusive for them over that timespan. The ’13-’14 meeting was the only time these two sides have met in a UCL knockout round tie. Atletico have reached the knockout round in seven of the past eight tournaments.
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid UCL Round of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Tues Feb 23, 8pm, National Arena, Bucharest
Team news for both sides: go here
Series History: Chelsea wins 2, Draws 3, Atletico Madrid wins 2
Key Stat: Both sides have scored exactly 11 goals in the totality of this series
If Chelsea are to get revenge here, for what happened seven years ago, they’ll have to field a very strong team. Manager Thomas Tuchel didn’t wait long to really put his stamp on the team.
They’re winning more with defense, which is interesting considering how Stamford Bridge broke the bank to beef up in attack this summer.
The big controversy over this past weekend related to Tuchel’s subbing off Callum Hudson-Odoi and then his publicly throwing him under the bus.
However, the German later admitted that he was a little too harsh on the Englishman, saying that Hudson-Odoi could get a first team assignment here. We predict he will.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham
Comments
mendy
jeams silva rudiger alonso
kante covakic mount
hakim geruid wener
Mendy, azpilicueta, silva, rudiger, hudson odoi, kovacic, jorghinho, alonso, werner, tammy, mount 343
The game of chelsea between atico marid uefa ..chelsea need to play grand football ….they should play to win….
The game of chelsea between atico marid uefa ..chelsea need to play grand football ….they should play to win….kovatic should be in midfild distribute the ball havart should play 10 …
MENDY JAMES SILVA ZOUMA ALONSO KANTE KOVACIC ODOI WANER MOUTH JIROUD 442
Mendy,cza,adreas,rudiga,alnso,jagnho,mateo,maunt,wana,pulisic, odoi,
please give giroud a start and hell prove himself not abraham
Well I will want the coach to do his assignment. But I think joginho and kovasic can do the work in the middle while kante start from bench, I only he use the formation 343 but if his using 433 or 451
He should bench Azpilicueta, kovasic, odoi, then start James, Rudigar, Silva, chilwel, kante, Gilmor, mount, werner, ziyech, Olivia or Abraham.
Well I will want the coach to do his assignment. But I think joginho and kovasic can do the work in the middle while kante start from bench, I only he use the formation 343 but if his using 433 or 451
He should bench Azpilicueta, kovasic, odoi, then start James, Rudigar, Silva, chilwel, kante, Gilmor, mount, werner, ziyech, Olivia or Abraham.
MENDY AZPI SILVA RUDIGER JAMES KANTE KOVACIC CHIWEL MOUNT WERNER ODOI
giru to start and chilwel
Mendy
Azpi, Silva, Rudiger
Hudson Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell
Ziyech, Giroud, Mount
zouma, sylva, kante and giroud should be in that squad
kepa, james, rodiger silver, chilwel kante kovacic mount wener giru odoi. 4 3 3 .We need to win . athletico have a lot of injury. tuchel do as u can you win this game. my prediction chelsea 2 athletico 0
Mendy,chilwell,rudiger,zouma,azpilicueta,kovacic,kante,mount,pulisic,giroud or werner,ziyech
mendy azp rodige silve chilwel kante kovacic mount odoi wener giru
Tammy Abraham I need Olivia
Mendy zouma azplicueta silva kovacic joginho james chilwel mount wener giroud
I tink we should go 4 433 information by starting
Mendy,thiaog,zuma,chiwell,James,kovaic,havertz,kante,time,ziyech,odio
The coach has trained with them he will no what to do, but for me my prediction..Mendy , James, Silver,Rodiga, Chilwe MF Kovacis, Kanye,Mount At Timo wener, Geroud Christian p
I think Chelsea should play 442
Mendi
James, silver, rudiger, chilwell
Mount, kovacic, Kanté, alonso
Hudson-Odoi, werner.
Guy’s l do not want to lie playing atic madrid is a doom to as fans so Christensen watchs on the beach, this is my team that l think will over come atic madrid
Formation 3-5-1-1
Mendy
Azpllicueta
Thiago
Rudiger
Jemes
Chilwell
Kovacic
Kante
Mount
Timo Werner
Giroud
Why Chilwell over Alonso because Ben can defend well and attack well too with full speed, Jemes over Odoi l need a right winger with power who knows how to defend and attack too Tammy over Giroud l go with Giroud because he score 4 against Savilla in the champion league, Kante over Jorginho because Kante can win the ball, if Thiago cannot play l go with Zouma over Christensen
l need a strong team and with this team Chelsea can win the Champion league
My blood is blue #CFC