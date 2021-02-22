Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League)

February 21, 2021 By 22 Comments
The last time Chelsea FC advanced past the UEFA Champions League round of 16, it was 2013-14, when they reached the semi-finals and found themselves ousted by Atletico Madrid.

The Blues have won two Premier League titles since then, but as we pointed out, European glory has been rather elusive for them over that timespan. The ’13-’14 meeting was the only time these two sides have met in a UCL knockout round tie. Atletico have reached the knockout round in seven of the past eight tournaments.

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid UCL Round of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs

Kickoff: Tues Feb 23, 8pm, National Arena, Bucharest

Team news for both sides: go here

Series History: Chelsea wins 2, Draws 3, Atletico Madrid wins 2

Key Stat: Both sides have scored exactly 11 goals in the totality of this series

If Chelsea are to get revenge here, for what happened seven years ago, they’ll have to field a very strong team. Manager Thomas Tuchel didn’t wait long to really put his stamp on the team.

They’re winning more with defense, which is interesting considering how Stamford Bridge broke the bank to beef up in attack this summer.

The big controversy over this past weekend related to Tuchel’s subbing off Callum Hudson-Odoi and then his publicly throwing him under the bus.

However, the German later admitted that he was a little too harsh on the Englishman, saying that Hudson-Odoi could get a first team assignment here. We predict he will.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

Comments

  1. baysman says
    February 21, 2021 at 11:50 PM

    mendy
    jeams silva rudiger alonso
    kante covakic mount
    hakim geruid wener

  2. Anonymous says
    February 22, 2021 at 12:23 AM

    Mendy, azpilicueta, silva, rudiger, hudson odoi, kovacic, jorghinho, alonso, werner, tammy, mount 343

  3. Felix ntah says
    February 22, 2021 at 12:43 AM

    The game of chelsea between atico marid uefa ..chelsea need to play grand football ….they should play to win….

  4. Felix ntah says
    February 22, 2021 at 12:48 AM

    The game of chelsea between atico marid uefa ..chelsea need to play grand football ….they should play to win….kovatic should be in midfild distribute the ball havart should play 10 …

  5. NICO T says
    February 22, 2021 at 12:52 AM

    MENDY JAMES SILVA ZOUMA ALONSO KANTE KOVACIC ODOI WANER MOUTH JIROUD 442

  6. Mugoya salahan says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:31 AM

    Mendy,cza,adreas,rudiga,alnso,jagnho,mateo,maunt,wana,pulisic, odoi,

  7. Joseph mbatia - kenya says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:32 AM

    please give giroud a start and hell prove himself not abraham

  8. Olatiboye Olaleye says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:37 AM

  9. Olatiboye Olaleye says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:37 AM

  10. Anonymous says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:38 AM

    MENDY AZPI SILVA RUDIGER JAMES KANTE KOVACIC CHIWEL MOUNT WERNER ODOI

  11. ben says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:42 AM

    giru to start and chilwel

  12. Mathew Samuel says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:42 AM

    Mendy
    Azpi, Silva, Rudiger
    Hudson Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell
    Ziyech, Giroud, Mount

  13. wisdom nero says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:47 AM

    zouma, sylva, kante and giroud should be in that squad

  14. ben says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:47 AM

    kepa, james, rodiger silver, chilwel kante kovacic mount wener giru odoi. 4 3 3 .We need to win . athletico have a lot of injury. tuchel do as u can you win this game. my prediction chelsea 2 athletico 0

  15. fregene scott says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:51 AM

    Mendy,chilwell,rudiger,zouma,azpilicueta,kovacic,kante,mount,pulisic,giroud or werner,ziyech

  16. ben angote kenya man says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:52 AM

    mendy azp rodige silve chilwel kante kovacic mount odoi wener giru

  17. Happy Sunday says
    February 22, 2021 at 1:55 AM

    Tammy Abraham I need Olivia

  18. Egene sunday says
    February 22, 2021 at 2:02 AM

    Mendy zouma azplicueta silva kovacic joginho james chilwel mount wener giroud

  19. Anonymous says
    February 22, 2021 at 2:02 AM

    I tink we should go 4 433 information by starting
    Mendy,thiaog,zuma,chiwell,James,kovaic,havertz,kante,time,ziyech,odio

  20. Anonymous says
    February 22, 2021 at 2:19 AM

    The coach has trained with them he will no what to do, but for me my prediction..Mendy , James, Silver,Rodiga, Chilwe MF Kovacis, Kanye,Mount At Timo wener, Geroud Christian p

  21. Alabi Victor C. says
    February 22, 2021 at 2:23 AM

    I think Chelsea should play 442
    Mendi
    James, silver, rudiger, chilwell
    Mount, kovacic, Kanté, alonso
    Hudson-Odoi, werner.

  22. challenge says
    February 22, 2021 at 2:35 AM

    Guy’s l do not want to lie playing atic madrid is a doom to as fans so Christensen watchs on the beach, this is my team that l think will over come atic madrid

    Formation 3-5-1-1

    Mendy
    Azpllicueta
    Thiago
    Rudiger
    Jemes
    Chilwell
    Kovacic
    Kante
    Mount
    Timo Werner
    Giroud

    Why Chilwell over Alonso because Ben can defend well and attack well too with full speed, Jemes over Odoi l need a right winger with power who knows how to defend and attack too Tammy over Giroud l go with Giroud because he score 4 against Savilla in the champion league, Kante over Jorginho because Kante can win the ball, if Thiago cannot play l go with Zouma over Christensen

    l need a strong team and with this team Chelsea can win the Champion league

    My blood is blue #CFC

Speak Your Mind

