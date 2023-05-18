Manchester City want to celebrate another Premier League title on Sunday, and it looks very unlikely that Chelsea can stop them. Google gives Man City a 78% chance of winning with a draw coming in at 14%. A Chelsea win probability is only 8%. To quote Lloyd Christmas, “so you’re saying there’s a chance.”

The sports books have similar sentiment, with favorites City being priced at 1/5, a draw can be had at 5/1 while the underdogs Chelsea are valued at 12/1.

Chelsea FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 21, 4pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

“Fun” Fact: City eliminated Chelsea from both cup competitions this season.

PL Form Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City: WWWWW

The second and interim era of Frank Lampard is nearing a close. It will soon be Mauricio Pochettino time. But for now, let’s look at the lineup that the Blues all-time leading scorer might go with in this one.

Lewis Hall continues on at left back, due to injuries at the position.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Mendy; Hall, Silva, Badiashile, Azpilicueta; Gallagher, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Mudryk, Felix, Sterling

