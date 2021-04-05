It took two months, but Thomas Tuchel has finally suffered defeat as manager of Chelsea. Now we’ll see how he and his squad respond. On the weekend, the Blues looked like anything but Champions League darkhorses, as they throttled by relegation fodder West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
However, there are some who really believe the Blues have an outside, but solid shot of winning the European championship. The quest resumes with a visit to FC Porto in the quarterfinals.
Chelsea at FC Porto UCL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Wed April 7, 8pm, Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Team news for both sides: go here
Head to Head: Chelsea win -140 Draw +250 FC Porto Win +430
Odds: Chelsea win 5 Draw 2 FC Porto Win 1
Fast Fact: Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 8 matches in the Champions League
In terms of who could receive a first team assignment from Tuchel, we’re predicting that both expensive German flops, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner get the call here. Another player with a lot of prove, who should be in the first team again here, is central defender Thiago Silva.
He came back from a long injury layoff on the weekend only to get sent off in the 29′.
He did himself and his team badly, and he’ll be extremely motivated to come correct and find redemption here.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction (3-4-2-1) at FC Porto: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Comments
The team need to make sure they are up for it from the word go, positive attitude required, play the wings as well, and no walking pace football across the field and backwards all the time.
The result of the weekend is a wake up call for Chelsea.. Now they know they are not invisible.. It will be a tough one at Portugal by mid-week, but Chelsea is up to the task.
Its time to bench Timo Werner and start Giroud or Tammy
is it because the manager is German
Who will score the goals at Porto
CHELSEA SHOULD NOT PLAY TAMMY ABRAHAM
let abraham start instead of werner so he could challenge and motivate him and everyone knows abraham is a natural goal scorer
Girud should start ahead of werner who always flop in games,and Chiwel should start ahead of Alonso because he’s faster than Alonso.