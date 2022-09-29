We’re all longing for Premier League fixtures right now and Saturday sees the first one ever for Graham Potter on the Chelsea touchline. Thomas Tuchel was sacked way back on Sept. 7, but with extenuating circumstances, to say the least, it will take this long for Potter to coach his first domestic clash for a giant club.

His side comes in to the weekend in 7th place, with 10 points, and they’ll be in a Saturday London derby against 16th place Crystal Palace. The Eagles have just 6 pts on the season.

Chelsea at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 1, 3pm, Selhurst Park

Team News for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 53% Crystal Palace 26% Draw 21%

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are just not getting it done this season. We predict one of them gets dropped while the other stays in the starting lineup. Is Auba the answer? Sadly, we don’t think Capt. America Christian Pulisic will be granted an opportunity here.

Let’s look at how Potter could line ’em up.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Kepa; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; James; Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling, Emerick-Aubameyang

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1

Overall talent, and paying the big bucks for that talent, ultimately wins out here over Crystal Palace.

