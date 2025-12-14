Tuesday’s League Cup Quarter-final, where Chelsea FC will visit Cardiff City, has an intriguing story-line: Omari Kellyman. The Welsh side asked Chelsea if they would make their loanee midfielder available for selection here. The west London club said no. It does raise an interesting question though- should loaned out players be allowed to feature against their parent clubs?

Other than longtime former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, it’s hard to think of any high profile figure who has come out in favor of it.

League Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Chelsea FC at Cardiff City

Kickoff: Tue. Dec. 16th, 8pm, Cardiff CIty Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

Moving along to who might actually play, or at least who is eligible to do so, here is the first team prediction we came up with. It is a lineup with some key players and usual first-teamers, mixed in with some reserves.

It’s a League Cup quarterfinal kind of lineup. Not too strong, not too weak. Kind of “6-7!” Hey hey!

Chelsea FC Predicted Starting XI at Cardiff City

Filip Jorgensen; Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Malo Gusto; Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Estevao Willian, Facundo Buonanotte, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens

