After Saturday’s score draw with West Ham United, Chelsea FC now sit ninth in the Premier League, and find themselves winner of just one match in their last eight, across all competitions.

All that money they threw at their problems in the January transfer window hasn’t taken any real positive affect yet. Now the Blues will restart their Champions League campaign at German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, and they’ll do so with a very bloated squad.

Chelsea FC at Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Feb 15, 8pm Signal Iduna Park

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Google Result Probability: Borussia Dortmund 37% Extra Time 28% Chelsea FC win 35%

Manager Graham Potter discussed trying to manage everyone’s minutes, which has become much of an issue given how massive their squad is now, with the January spending spree expanding the roster.

“I think it’s a challenge but it’s my job,” he said after draw with West Ham.

“It’s exciting, it tests you because you have to make sure you communicate properly and manage the environment because otherwise it can go not very positive, but it’s been a good training week.

“Then you have to have honest conversations and respect the fact that players will be disappointed, because that’s normal.”

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Borussia Dortmund

Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Enzo; Ziyech, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz.

