Chelsea FC are in serious danger of falling out of the Premier League title race, but not entirely by their own doing. They’ve been hit harder than most other teams, by the latest coronavirus surge, but it’s not entirely the omicron variant that is keeping them out of opponent goals.
The southwest London club spent a lot of money to build a very deep, exceedingly talented roster, and they should be able to get the job done, even when short-handed. That said, it’s kind of unfair- the cards Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been dealt.
Chelsea at Aston Villa FYIs
Sun, Dec 26, Villa Park 5:30pm
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Records: Chelsea 11-2-5 Aston Villa 7-9-1
Premier League Form: Chelsea DDWLW Aston Villa WLWLW
Premier League Position: Chelsea 3rd, 38 points Aston Villa 10th, 22 points
He has no problem telling people that either. Up next for Chelsea is a Boxing Day clash at Aston Villa, who have only lost two of the six where Steven Gerrard has been in charge. Speaking of six, it’s the exact margin that Chelsea currently see themselves behind Manchester City for the league lead.
They can’t afford to drop any more points in this one.
Forecasting the Fixture
Chelsea are backed by the Money Line -165, with a goal spread -1, +160. Their total goals bet is over 2.5, to the tune of -110. Villa is +475, with the under of 2.5 goals backed at -130. The price for a draw is +280.
Google Result Probability gives a 57% chance for a Chelsea win, 25% for a draw and 18% forecast for an Aston Villa victory.
The starting XI for Chelsea, at Aston Villa, just kind of picks itself due to all the attrition from injury and covid.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa FC
Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudgier; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Kante, Mount; Pulisic
Prediction: Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 1
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Very nice