Chelsea currently sit top of the table in the Premier League, having taken 13 points from a possible 15. With a major, and I mean MAJOR league clash coming next weekend against Manchester City, they’ll definitely use their Wednesday night EFL Cup clash against Aston Villa as a chance to do some squad rotation.
The Blues commence their League Cup campaign with this clash, in the third round. Let’s take a look at who manager Thomas Tuchel might select for his first team.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Sept 21, 7:45pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea FC Team News: go here
Head to Head: Chelsea wins 65, Draws 35, Aston Villa 58
Odds: Chelsea to win: 2/5, Draw: 18/5, Aston Villa to win: 13/2
Kepa will get another start, due to the “painful” injury to No. 1 Edouard Mendy. Saul Niguez, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are almost certain to get the nod here as well.
Let’s look at who else should be in the first choice on the team sheet.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa (EFL Cup)
Arrizabalaga; Christensen, Chalobah, Azpilicueta; James, Niguez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Aston Villa
The west London side’s second string should still suffice to get a W here over Villa.
