With Manchester City slipping up against the Tricky Trees last weekend, Chelsea FC are back in the driver’s seat for the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification slot. A tough trip across town awaits, as they’ll take on second place Arsenal.

However, the Gunners are in a weird place right now, as their Premier League title chase is, for all intents and purposes, now over.

Chelsea FC at Arsenal FYIs

Kickoff Time: 4.30 p.m. BST, 1.30 p.m. GMT, Sunday, March 16

Location, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea FC Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 22% Draw 25% Arsenal 53%

Premier League Standings Chelsea FC 4th 49 pts Arsenal 2nd 55 pts

What is the motivation of the North Londoners going to be for this one? Well, any time you take on a fellow big six London club, it’s a match to get amped up for.

Arsenal has to absolutely be kicking themselves right now about not signing a striker in the January transfer window. One really has to wonder where they might be right now, had they done that.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

Filip Jørgensen; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto; Christopher Nkunku

