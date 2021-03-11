Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction (3-4-2-1) at Leeds United

With Tammy Abraham the lone Chelsea doubt against Leeds United on Saturday, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel can go all sorts of different ways with his first team selection. It’s likely he won’t select Christian Pulisic, because Tuchel admits that he only sees the American as a bench player.
He’s also only started one game under the new boss, and that was in the FA Cup. Another individual player we’re not picking for the first team is Timo Werner, who has really struggled massively this season.
Chelsea FC at Leeds United FYIs
Sat March 13, midday GMT, Elland Road
Team News for Both Sides: go here
PL Form, Position: Leeds United LLWLL 11th Chelsea FC WWDDW 4th
Odds: Leeds United (+350) Chelsea FC (-139) Draw (+280)
With that in mind, both players are already being linked with summer moves away from Stamford Bridge.
Although that seems premature in both cases, especially so with the German, hey if it’s not working out, it’s not working out and everybody has to do what’s right for their own livelihoods.
It’s not “we’re all in this together,” as much as we constantly hear that sentiment these days. That said, let’s take a look at who might start for the southwest London club in the weekend fixture.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction (3-4-2-1) at Leeds United: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Chillwell, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Giroud
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Leeds United 0
Marcelo Bielsa’s side is just a win or two away from securing their stay up in the top flight, but Tuchel’s wing back system is working to perfection right now, as they really rarely ever concede.
