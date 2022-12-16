Would Griezmann be a Good Signing for Chelsea?

Graham Potter was appointed at Chelsea after the summer transfer window ended, so the former Brighton manager never had the chance to bring in his own recruits. It’s expected that over the next couple of windows, the new tactician will seek to sign players that will strengthen his team in a way that’s in line with his football philosophy.

One name that has been touted as a possible addition for the Stamford Bridge club is Antoine Griezmann. The French star is back in the headlines after having guided his country to another World Cup final.

France have won nine World Cup games out of nine when Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris have all started ? pic.twitter.com/CTmi82r4x2 — GOAL (@goal) December 15, 2022

Griezmann a Big Reason Why Bettors Were Backing France

France were one of the favourites to win the World Cup before a ball was kicked in Qatar, but they became the hottest prospect for bettors after they brushed aside England in the quarter finals. They were also given a good chance of winning the tournament, with the Argentina vs France odds placing them at 9/5 to prevail. Griezmann wasn’t heavily favoured in the goal scorer markets, though, with Lionel Messi leading the way at 13/8 and Olivier Giroud at 3/1.

Those odds highlight how Griezmann’s role in Didier Deschamps’ side has changed since he last lifted the World Cup in 2018.

Back then, the Atletico Madrid man won the Silver Boot as the tournament’s second highest goal scorer. Now, though, he’s utilised more as an attacking midfielder, pulling the strings for those around him. There’s no doubt that Griezmann has been an unsung hero for France this year, and a major reason why Les Bleus put in such an immaculate title defence.

Time for One More Big Move

After the last World Cup, Griezmann was one of the most sought-after stars in football. Barcelona were persuaded to pay €120 million for the attacker who was supposed to be one of the future stars of the club. Things didn’t pan out for the Frenchman at the Camp Nou, though, and he moved back to Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal this year.

Griezmann’s recent performances have caught the attention of big clubs like Chelsea, and there could be one more big move in store for the 31-year-old before his career begins to wind down. There’s no doubt that a versatile attacker of Griezmann’s ilk would suit a variety of European outfits.

Potter’s managerial style has a heavy focus on players switching positions and operating in several areas of the pitch. Griezmann could be ideally suited to this style of play, as he can operate in any of the positions in the final third. Chelsea are lacking flair in attack, and need some world-class reinforcements to take their play to the next level. The Frenchman could act as the first marquee signing of the Potter era and elevate the squad massively.

Griezmann’s signing at Barcelona didn’t work out, but that may have been due to his lack of cohesion with the other stars at the Spanish giants.

His range of abilities mean that he could be a superb addition elsewhere, with Potter’s Chelsea arguably being the perfect fit. This could be an amazing signing for the Blues if it comes to fruition.

