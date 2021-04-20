Chelsea and Manchester City Withdrawing from European Super League

Huge news developments are coming fast and furious today, with Chelsea and Manchester City looking to withdraw from the European Super League, according to various outlets.
Once they do close the exit deal, it should probably set off a domino theory that would collapse the Super League like a house of cards. The Chelsea separation news was first reported by the BBC while the Sun first reported the Manchester City exit development.
Ed Woodward has resigned as Manchester United executive vice chairman because of the #SuperLeague situation. ? #MUFC
Manchester City and Chelsea have intention to leave the #SuperLeague and are preparing with their legal teams. ?? #MCFC #CFC
A person with knowledge spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press because Chelsea was yet to send its decision to the organizers of the new and much reviled competition. The decision came as fans protested the controversial league outside the club’s home of Stamford Bridge.
City and Chelsea were reportedly the last of the English clubs to sign on to the Super League concept, so it makes sense that they would also be the first to withdraw. They are also the two clubs with the wealthiest owners of the big six, so the level of “they really don’t need the money” is even more extreme with these two clubs than Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea’s owner, Roman Abramovich is among the world’s top 150 net worth people, 10 richest Russians and the wealthiest Israeli citizen on Earth.
Meanwhile the primary leader of City’s ownership group, United Arab Emirates royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reportedly worth well over $5 billion.
Elsewhere Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward resigned his position on Tuesday. Here’s more on that. Also, Chelsea actually had a match today! And it’s going on right now, as we speak! It’s goalless, against Brighton, heading to extra time.
