Both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC commence their EFL Cup campaigns this midweek, with second round London derbies. Expect Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino to do some heavy squad rotation, although the long list of injuries that he’s currently dealing with inhibits him, somewhat, in this regard.

With two matches this week, ahead of the international break, the second round cup clash at home against AFC Wimbledon provides a massive opportunity for the world’s all-time most free-spending club‘s fringe players and youngsters to get a run in. Let’s break it all down.

EFL Cup 2nd Round FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Wimbledon

Kickoff: Wed Aug 30 7:45pm, Stamford Bridge

Analysis of Chelsea’s record-breaking summer transfer window: go here

Chelsea Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

We left a couple first-teamers in there, only because they are newly signed to the club and need to be further integrated into the rest of the team. In filling out our 4-3-2-1 formation we also included surplus to requirements players who are looking to move on and move out elsewhere.

Perhaps a chance to impress in this match could help seal a deal that sees them move to a new club, where they would have better opportunities for more playing time? Then you have in between the sticks. With five goalkeepers, literally, on the Chelsea roster right now, who is the No. 2 shot-stopper?

Or the No. 3?

These are questions, right?

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Wimbledon (EFL Cup 2nd Rd)

Marcus Bettinelli; Bashir Humphreys, Axel Disasi, Malang Sarr, Marc Cucurella; Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lesley Ugochukwu; Diego Moreira, Noni Madueke; Mason Burstow

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories